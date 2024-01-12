First Alert Weather

Cold front to bring more storms, freezing temperatures after passing through this weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

First Alert Weather How to Stay Informed First Alert Weather How to Stay Informed (William Clayton)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking another cold front that will bring storms this weekend.

The First Alert Meteorologists are tracking a mostly cloudy sky this Friday with scattered showers developing in the south. Those showers are expected to lift to the north through the morning as a warm front advances toward our local neighborhoods. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible.

A few showers will develop Friday afternoon, and a line of showers and a few storms will approach and move from west to east in the evening. These showers and storms are associated with a cold front that is expected to pass by late at night. An isolated strong storm is possible.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Highs on Friday will be in the lower 70s but will turn much cooler over the weekend.

A few showers will redevelop by Monday and Tuesday.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers developing. A storm. Breezy. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Shower/storm early. Mostly cloudy. LOW: 48

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

SATURDAY: Clouds early. Turning Partly sunny. High 59/Low 48

SUNDAY: Inland freeze. Mostly sunny. High 60/Low 32

MLK DAY: Clouds with a few showers. High 62/Low 45

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. High 59/Low 52

WEDNESDAY: AM freeze. Sunny and breezy. High 50/Low 30

THURSDAY: AM freeze. Mostly sunny. High 55/Low 27

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area

Most Read