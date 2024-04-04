Colorado State University forecasting well above average hurricane season

Colorado State University has released its 2024 Hurricane Seasonal Outlook and it is forecasting a well above average season.

The First Alert Weather Team says CSU’s forecast calls for 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes (cat. 3 or higher).

2024 CSU Atlantic Hurricane Seasonal Outlook:



This doesn’t take into account where the storms will go or if they will hit land.

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said this is the highest April forecast they have put out since doing this seasonal outlook.

CSU Says:

The 2024 Atlantic Basin hurricane season will be extremely active.

Current El Niño conditions are likely to transition to La Niña conditions this summer/fall, leading to hurricane-favorable wind shear conditions.

Sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Atlantic are currently at record warm levels and are anticipated to remain well above average for the upcoming hurricane season.

