Colorado State University now forecasting ‘above average’ hurricane season

Colorado State University has updated its Atlantic hurricane seasonal outlook.

The First Alert Weather Team says Colorado State University is now forecasting an “above average” hurricane season. The updated forecast calls for 18 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.

Tropics update: CSU has updated their Atlantic hurricane seasonal outlook. Upped the numbers from previous forecasts. Very warm Atlantic waters. @philklotzbach #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/SJUBnT2S0y — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) July 6, 2023

In early April, Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh told you in April that CSU’s Dr. Phil Klotzbach was forecasting an “average” to perhaps slightly below average season at that time.

Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said very warm Atlantic waters may help to enhance the remainder of the season despite the effects of El Niño.

