Dry days, warm afternoons forecast for the rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking dry days and warm afternoons this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said Wednesday is going to be mostly sunny, but he is tracking patchy morning fog that will burn off by 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

Following the fog, Bedenbaugh is tracking another warm afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The rest of the week will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Jacksonville’s first 90-degree day of the year is forecast for Friday, and the lower 90s continue Saturday inland.

The First Alert Weather Team also said the work week will be mainly dry, and that trend will continue through the weekend other than an isolated sea breeze shower.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 89 (lower 80s at coast)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 88/Low 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High 91/Low 62 (Record: 92 - 1995)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 91/Low 65 (Record: 92 - 1995)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM shower. High 89/Low 64

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. High 81/Low 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80/Low 59

