Excessive heat warning in effect for all counties in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team said that an excessive heat warning is in effect Friday for all local counties.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax’s Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says today will be hot and humid. Highs will reach the upper 90s on the coast and near 100 inland. However, due to the humidity, temperatures will feel like they are above 110. Bedenbaugh says that some neighborhoods may even reach temperatures that feel like 113.

As a result, an excessive heat warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in all Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia counties.

Read: Your paycheck could clear faster now with new service launched by Federal Reserve

A few showers and storms are expected to move into Southeast and Northwest Georgia late tonight. Scattered rain and storms should return to the Jacksonville area tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow, highs will be back down to the mid-90s, and that is expected to last through the weekend.

Temperatures like this warrant keeping a close eye on signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The CDC provides a comprehensive list of symptoms and steps to take if you see someone suffering from either illness, which can be found HERE.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the temperatures and update you throughout the day.

Read: 1 man is dead and 48 are injured after a suspected gas explosion in downtown Johannesburg

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.