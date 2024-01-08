First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday as a cold front moves through our area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday as a winter storm crosses our area.

All local counties in Florida and Georgia will be affected by the storm.

On Monday morning, the team is tracking chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid-60s in the afternoon.

A warm front is expected to lift from the north and bring scattered afternoon showers. A few showers, and the possibility of embedded thunder, will move through the area overnight.

Tuesday is expected to start dry. A strong cold front should pass through our area in the early evening hours, which will likely bring a squall line with it, containing strong winds and the potential for a few tornadoes and hail in the strongest storms.

These storms are likely to impact the afternoon commute on Tuesday. Every local county will see rain, but the quick speed of the storms will limit a greater flood threat.

Outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts will rise above 40 mph at times. Residents are asked to stay weather-aware on Tuesday.

