A strong storm and cold front will move across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — A strong storm system & cold front will move across the area Tuesday with widespread severe weather for much of the U.S. east of the Rockies.

Locally, it will be windy Tuesday - with or without thunderstorms. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts 40+ mph through the day.

A band of heavy rain & storms - most likely a squall line - will move quickly from west to east in the afternoon - appears - for right now - to be centered from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. from west to east across the ADI. This line will have the potential to produce damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail & a period of very heavy rain. The afternoon commute, school release & after-school activities may be impacted.

Gusty winds will continue as the rain ends Tuesday night.

Coverage of rain will be 100% There is a possibility that there could be an isolated severe storm Tue. out ahead of the main line of storms This is the same storm that will produce a snowstorm for the Midwest including Chicago & Des Moines... & flooding along the east coast & Northeast U.S. Severe storms & tornadoes will occur along the Gulf Coast & northward to at least the Carolina’s. This will be the biggest/strongest storm of the winter so far.

