First Alert Weather: On-and-off showers and storms continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Scattered showers and storms will continue into Wednesday evening, with a few lingering showers overnight.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect:

Rain will be briefly heavy in spots.

On-and-off showers and storms again Thursday with some heavy rain at times.

Storms will become more isolated for Friday and Saturday leading to more sun, and therefore, hotter temperatures with highs in the 90s.

Afternoon storms will increase some Sunday afternoon.

TROPICS: The weak area of low pressure that will develop north/northeast of Jacksonville is not expected to become tropical. Still monitoring Gulf &/or Western Caribbean for possible long range development but nothin’ cookin’ right now. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: A few evening thunderstorms, otherwise scattered showers. Low: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers and thunderstorms. High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: An evening shower/storm. Low: 72

FRIDAY: Hot … partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High: 94

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 71/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon thunderstorms. 72/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 73/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/thunderstorms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/92

