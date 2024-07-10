First Alert Weather: Still hot, a few neighborhoods to see rain today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

Feels-like temperatures are expected to reach 100 to 105+.

A few showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon moving west to east. First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says some will contain very heavy rain.

Highs will remain in the lower to mid-90s tomorrow with isolated afternoon showers and storms.

The weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid-90s. There will be a few showers and storms on Saturday afternoon and more coverage on Sunday afternoon.

There are currently no areas of concern in the tropics.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few showers and storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like: 103-105+)

TONIGHT: Storms ending, then partly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 74

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. High 92/Low 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 94/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 95/Low 76

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 93/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. High 94/Low 73

