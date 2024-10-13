First Alert Weather: Sunny week ahead with mild temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning kicks off with cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but expect a gorgeous warm-up into the low 80s by this afternoon. Abundant sunshine will make it a perfect day to be outdoors. However, beachgoers should be cautious, as a high risk of rip currents remains in effect for area beaches.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Looking ahead to Monday, temperatures will climb even higher, reaching the upper 80s ahead of a cold front expected to pass through Tuesday into early Wednesday. While an isolated shower may accompany the front, the biggest change will come with cooler, autumn-like air moving in for the middle of the week.

Behind the front, the coolest air of the season so far is set to arrive, bringing crisp, refreshing temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect gusty onshore winds to return for the latter half of the workweek.

Tropics:

No active storms are present in the tropics. While some low-latitude development is possible in the Caribbean in the longer range, steering patterns are expected to keep any systems well to the south. Our area has no threats for at least the next seven days.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and pleasant. High: 82°F

Sunny and pleasant. High: 82°F Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 59°F

Clear skies. Low: 59°F Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88°F / Low: 59°F

Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88°F / Low: 59°F Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 81°F / Low: 60°F

Partly cloudy. High: 81°F / Low: 60°F Wednesday: A possible morning shower, then sunny. High: 69°F / Low: 54°F

A possible morning shower, then sunny. High: 69°F / Low: 54°F Thursday: Chilly start, sunny skies. High: 72°F / Low: 49°F

Chilly start, sunny skies. High: 72°F / Low: 49°F Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated shower is possible. High: 77°F / Low: 58°F

Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated shower is possible. High: 77°F / Low: 58°F Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with an isolated shower. High: 77°F / Low: 64°F

Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.