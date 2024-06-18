First Alert Weather Team tracking a few much-needed showers, potential for tropical moisture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers and the potential for tropical moisture later this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a few showers for your Tuesday morning that are coming off the Atlantic. A few neighborhoods will benefit from some much-needed rain. A few showers are possible through the rest of the day and will move in from the ocean as well.

There are also breezy onshore winds out of the east at 15-20+ mph. As a result, there is a high risk of rip currents and increasing surf.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the 80s at the coast and the lower 90s well inland.

What happens Thursday and Friday night will be dependent on the tropics, but a few showers and storms look to remain around into this weekend.

As for the tropics, a broad area of low pressure may develop in the southwest Atlantic later this week. Clusters of showers and storms are likely to steer west toward the Southeast U.S., but it’s too soon to know if it will form into a tropical depression or storm.

The potential for beneficial rain, gusty winds and rough beach weather could be on the way, peaking Friday.

Additionally, an area of low pressure is forecast to become a named storm later today or tonight in the southwest Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Mexico. Flooding rainfall is forecast for the Texas coastline.

Keep up to date with Talking the Tropics with Mike, which is updated daily.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Party cloudy and breezy with a few showers. High 88/Low 73

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers/storms. High 85/Low 75

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. High 89/Low 72

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. High 92/Low 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few showers/storms. High 93/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower/storm. High 92/Low 77

