First Alert Weather Team tracking near record highs, a cold front moving in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking record-high temperatures before a cold front moves in.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma, the hot and sunny weather continues Thursday, and temperatures will be near 90 degrees.

The hot temperatures will continue and rise into the low 90s on Friday and Saturday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Most of the weekend will be dry, but a few showers and storms will move into the area late Sunday or early Monday. Simma says it will turn sunny again after the rain.

Temperatures will head down as low as the 70s at least one afternoon next week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hot! High: 88

TONIGHT: Mild. Low: 62

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

FRI: Partly Cloudy. High 91/Low 62 (Record: 92 – 1995)

SAT: Partly Cloudy. High 91/Low 65 (Record: 92 – 1995)

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Evening Showers. High 89/Low 64

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers/Storm. High 77/Low 63

TUE: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High 80/Low 55

WED: Mostly Sunny. High 81/Low 52

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, April 18 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area