First Alert Weather Team tracking a warm Father’s Day Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says Father’s Day Weekend will be quite warm.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s at the coast and the lower to mid-90s inland.

The morning commute will be dry in most neighborhoods, but there will be a few isolated showers closer to the coast. Isolated coverage of inland showers is expected this afternoon.

Father’s Day Weekend looks hot and mostly dry. Temperatures rise Saturday into the mid-90s for inland Northeast Florida and mid to upper 90s to 100 degrees in Southeast Georgia. The beaches will stay in the 80s thanks to onshore winds, but these winds will also keep a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches.

As for the tropics, 2 areas being watched for development. One is offshore the Southeast United States, and the other is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Neither system poses a threat to our area, but we will continue to see onshore winds into next week keeping a moderate risk of rip currents in place.

The first named storm will be “Alberto.”

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 72

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. High 94/Low 72

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. High 92/Low 73

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 90/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 89/Low 75

JUNETEENTH: Partly sunny with isolated showers. High 88/Low 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers/storms. High 88/Low 72

