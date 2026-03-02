First Alert Weather: Warm week ahead, tracking daily morning fog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast:

Tracking a mild Monday evening in the 70s and 60s under partly cloudy skies inland and turning mostly cloudy along the coast.

Some low clouds will move inland from the northeast Monday afternoon and evening.

Some sea fog will likely accompany the low clouds closer to the coast.

Another round of fog is possible Monday night/early Tuesday morning, which would limit visibility of Tuesday morning’s total lunar eclipse as the moon sets in the western sky.

An isolated shower or two is possible Wednesday with the onshore wind continuing, otherwise temperatures will be similar in the 70s inland/60s along the coast.

Most communities will stay completely dry this week.

A warming trend continues into the weekend with highs rising into the lower and middle 80s.

The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.

TONIGHT: Fog developing late. LOW: 54

TOMORROW: Morning fog, afternoon sun. HIGH: 78 (60s to lower 70s at the beaches)

WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 57/79

THURSDAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy and warmer. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83

