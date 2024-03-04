Foggy start to week in between storm systems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a foggy start to Monday.

There is a widespread dense fog advisory in effect over the area, and it’s not expected to lift until mid to late morning.

The fog will be slow to clear, but it eventually will with partly to mostly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

More fog is possible overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Clouds will increase Tuesday morning with widespread rain expected through the afternoon and night.

Rain clears out behind a cold front on Wednesday, but it won’t feel much cooler. Highs will approach the 80s for the rest of the week.

Another rainstorm is projected to arrive on Saturday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Morning fog, partly to mostly cloudy. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon/evening rain. High 75/Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Turning partly cloudy with an isolated shower. High 78/Low 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80/Low 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80/Low 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with showers/t-storm. High 82/Low 63

SUNDAY: Turning partly sunny. High 72/Low 58

