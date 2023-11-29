Freeze warning and frost advisory in effect Wednesday morning, same expected Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team said there is a freeze warning and frost advisory in effect for local counties.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs, Wednesday morning is the coldest morning since March with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It will be another dry, chilly day with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

There will be another round of temperatures in the 30s and 40s Thursday morning, causing inland frost and a light freeze, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s during the day.

Highs in the upper 70s will arrive Friday afternoon and will be followed by a rainy weekend.

The First Alert Weather Center will continue to track the temperatures and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Week Rundown

TROPICS: Nothing

TODAY: Sunny and chilly. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65/Low 34

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, shower late. High 78/Low 51

SATURDAY: Showers at times, isolated t-storm. High 77/Low 64

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High 77/Low 64

MONDAY: Scattered showers, ending in the afternoon. High 76/Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. High 65/Low 47

