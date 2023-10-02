Get ready: Here’s a playlist for the April 2024 solar eclipse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many people are anxiously awaiting the next “Great American Eclipse” on April 8, 2024.

For Jacksonville, the eclipse will begin at 1:47 p.m. and 24 seconds, will peak at magnitude 64% (of the sun obscured) at 3:04 p.m. and 55 seconds, ending at 4:19 p.m. and 38 seconds.

What’s truly great about this eclipse is the length of totality -- more than 4 minutes - for parts of Texas, Arkansas & Missouri.

While not a total solar eclipse as seen from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, the view will still be potentially spectacular.

Here are a few songs to help you get ready for/enjoy the eclipse:

“Moon Shadow” by Cat Stevens

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by George Michael/Elton John

“Dark Side of the Moon” by Pink Floyd

“Good Day Sunshine” by The Beatles

“Soak Up the Sun” by Sheryl Crow

“Seasons in the Sun” by Terry Jacks

