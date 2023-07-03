Heat advisory in effect Monday throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says there is a heat advisory that will be in effect Monday across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Action News Jax’s meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says today will be hot and humid with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., as temperatures this afternoon are expected to feel like 105 to 109 degrees due to humidity levels.

The First Alert Weather Team advises that residents who work outside in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia take plenty of breaks in the A/C or shade.

A few afternoon showers are also expected to develop on a sea breeze later, but not every neighborhood will get rain.

Temperatures like this warrant keeping a close eye on signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The CDC provides a comprehensive list of symptoms and steps to take if you see someone suffering from either illness, which can be found HERE.

A person suffering from heat exhaustion may experience symptoms such as heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headache or fainting.

If you experience any of these symptoms, move to a cool place, loosen your clothes, put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath and sip water. Get medical attention right away if you start throwing up, your symptoms continue to get worse or if your symptoms last more than an hour.

Heatstroke occurs when the body temperature reaches 103 degrees or higher. A person with heat stroke may experience hot, red or damp skin, a fast, strong pulse, a headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or lose consciousness.

If you experience or come across anyone with these symptoms, call 911 immediately. Move the person to a cooler place and help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. Do not give the person anything to drink.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the temperatures and update you throughout the day.

