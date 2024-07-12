Humidity returns with showers increasing over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the return of humidity as showers increase over the weekend.

However, First Alert Meteorologist says there will be many dry hours today. The is a chance for isolated showers and storms closer to the coast with the sea breeze, but many local neighborhoods will not see rain.

Highs will be hot in the lower to mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures will reach 100 to 103 degrees as the humidity slowly creeps back up throughout the day.

Highs will remain in the lower to mid-90s on Saturday with afternoon showers and storms. Feels-like temperatures will return to the 100 to 105-degree range on Saturday.

Overall, the weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mi-90s. Scattered rain and storms will arrive on Sunday.

As for the tropics, there is a weak disturbance south of South Carolina that continues to produce disorganized showers and storms. It will slowly drift northward and increase rainfall for the Carolina coastline over the next few days. It’s not expected to develop.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower/storm. HIGH: 96

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and dry. LOW: 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few afternoon storms. High 94/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 95/Low 76

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 93/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. High 94/Low 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 93/Low 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 92/Low 74

