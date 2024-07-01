First Alert Weather: Hurricane Beryl makes landfall just shy of Category 5 status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says Hurricane Beryl has officially made landfall on Carriacou Island.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Beryl made landfall at 11:10 a.m.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicates that Beryl’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 150 mph, which is just shy of a Category 5. Category 5 sustained winds are 157 mph or greater.

The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 950 mb.

There should be no local impacts.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

