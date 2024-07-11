Lower humidity today with mainly dry neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says there will be lower humidity on Thursday and many neighborhoods will stay dry.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says the humidity will be lower in comparison with the past couple of days, but highs will still be hot in the lower to mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures will be 98 to 102 degrees.

Isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible south of Jacksonville this afternoon, especially south of St. Augustine.

Highs will remain in the lower to mid-90s on Friday with afternoon showers and storms. Feels like temperatures return to the 100 to 105 range on Friday as well.

The weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid-90s. A few showers and storms are expected in the afternoon on Saturday and more coverage on Sunday afternoon.

As for the tropics, there is a weak disturbance east of Florida that continues to produce disorganized showers and storms. It will slowly drift northward and increase rainfall for the Carolina coastline over the next few days. There is a low probability of development.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot with isolated shower/storm south. HIGH: 95

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and dry. LOW: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 96/Low 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 94/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 92/Low 76

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 93/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. High 94/Low 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers/storms. High 93/Low 75

