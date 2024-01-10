National Weather Service surveying storm damage in local counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Weather Service announced that it will be conducting tornado damage surveys on Wednesday in 3 local counties.

The NWS office in Jacksonville plans to send out 2 survey teams. One team will be surveying suspected tornado damage in Coffee, Bacon, Atkinson and Ware counties in Georgia.

The other team will investigate damage in St. Johns and Duval counties. The office may send additional assessments to other counties as well.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Surveys are expected to begin at 8 a.m., and final assessments will likely be available Wednesday evening with the results.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the situation and will update you as we learn more.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

NWS Jacksonville will send out two survey teams today. One team will be surveying suspected tornado damage in Coffee, Bacon, Atkinson and Ware Counties in Georgia. The second team will investigate damage in St Johns and Duval counties.

Additional assessments in other counties are… — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 10, 2024

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area