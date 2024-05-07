Near-record heat awaits on Wednesday and Thursday this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking near-record temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs, temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will rise to the upper 80s at the beaches and the lower 90s inland.

Only some isolated showers are expected Tuesday, primarily in Northeast Florida along the sea breeze and I-95 corridor.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot with afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s.

A cold front arrives Friday and will begin a wetter pattern in the region with scattered showers and storms.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon/evening shower. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. High 95/Low 67 (Record: 96 – 1959)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. High 96/Low 68 (Record: 96 – 1962)

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storm. High 88/Low 72

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 85/Low 65

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a brief shower. High 83/Low 63

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 82/Low 65

