Nice finish to weekend with warmer weather on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a nice finish and a slight warm-up as the weekend comes to a close.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says temperatures Sunday will rise from the low to mid-40s into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday night will be cool but not as cold as previous nights, with temperatures only reaching the 50s.

Monday will be dry and slightly warmer, but high-level cirrus clouds will be streaming across the entire area during the time of the partial solar eclipse. These clouds could obscure the view of the eclipse locally, but there should be enough breaks and thinness in the clouds for many people to see it.

Rain and storms return Thursday with a chance for strong to severe storms.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 54

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 81/Low 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 81/Low 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 84/Low 63

THURSDAY: Showers and storms. High 82/Low 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 78/Low 57

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 77/Low 53

