Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia drying out with warm weather for rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says the rest of the week will be dryer and warmer.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said rain will lift north and out of our area Wednesday morning.

Rain totals ranged from 0.25 to 0.75 inches overnight. A few lingering showers will remain possible through mid-morning, but most areas will be dry.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

It should be dry through the rest of the workweek with highs in the upper 70s nearing 80 degrees. The rain will return on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Rain ending, turning partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 77/Low 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80/Low 56

SATURDAY: Warm, breezy, afternoon/evening showers/t-storms. High 82/Low 63

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then clearing. High 75/Low 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 69/Low 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72/Low 45

