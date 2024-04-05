Pleasant afternoons, unseasonably cool mornings this weekend across NE Florida, SE Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a pleasant afternoon on the way following an uncharacteristically cool morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking clear skies Friday morning with temperatures starting in the 40s for the morning commute inland and in the 50s at the beaches.

Highs in the afternoon are expected to reach the lower 70s, and Bedenbaugh says there shouldn’t be as much wind today.

It will be chilly after nightfall with lows dropping into the 40s again.

The weekend is shaping up to be beautiful with highs in the lower to mid-70s after chilly mornings.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Sunny. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70/Low 45

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 74/Low 46

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 81/Low 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 81/Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 84/Low 63

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Late PM showers/storms. High 82/Low 66

