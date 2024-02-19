Rain ending this morning, temperatures to remain cool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says good news is on the horizon, as the weekend rain is set to end later this morning.

Showers will persist from Gainesville to Fernandina Beach through 10 a.m., but the sun should break out in Jacksonville around lunchtime.

However, this does mean there will be wet roads for the morning commute to work.

Highs today will be in the lower 60s.

Some inland frost is possible tonight along and west of Highway 301.

We are dry for the rest of the week until a few showers arrive on Friday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

TODAY: Rain ending. Turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Clear sky. Chilly. Some well inland frost. LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Inland AM frost. Mostly sunny. High 66/Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 66/Low 39

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 72/Low 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High 74/Low 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68/Low 46

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 74/Low 43

