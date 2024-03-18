Scattered showers through early afternoon, much cooler air on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered showers Monday afternoon as cooler air moves in.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, Monday will start cloudy with a few light showers possible in a few areas. However, a lot of neighborhoods will be dry for the bulk of the morning commute

More scattered showers are possible in the early afternoon, especially south of I-10.

Monday’s highs will be much cooler than this weekend with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs will only reach the lower 60s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: A few showers through early afternoon, clearing this afternoon, breezy & cooler. High: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41 (Upper 30s well inland)

TUE: Mostly Sunny and cooler. High 62/Low 41

WED: Mostly Sunny. High 72/Low 39

THU: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers Late. High 74/Low 47

FRI: Cloudy. Scattered Showers / Isolated Storms. High 73/Low 59

SAT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. High 71/Low 53

SUN: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. High 69/Low 54

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 18, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

