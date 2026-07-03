UF Whitney Lab opens applications for Fall Sea Turtle Husbandry Internship

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Sea Turtle Hospital at the University of Florida’s Whitney Laboratory is accepting applications for its Fall Washback Sea Turtle Husbandry Internship.

The program coincides with Florida’s Atlantic coast “washback season,” when shifting winds and currents push hundreds to thousands of post-hatchling sea turtles onto beaches each fall.

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Too small to reach their offshore habitat in floating sargassum seaweed, the turtles need assistance — making it one of the hospital’s busiest times of year.

Interns will gain hands-on experience in husbandry and rehabilitation, medical treatments, lab procedures, data collection, animal care, and community outreach, along with professional development opportunities.

The program lets interns build skills alongside staff and culminates in an independent project presented at the internship’s end.

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The lab said the internship suits students in marine biology, veterinary medicine, zoology, wildlife biology, animal science or related fields, as well as recent graduates seeking wildlife rehabilitation experience.

Positions are limited; early applications are encouraged at: https://www.whitney.ufl.edu/.../sea-turtle-hospital.../fall/

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