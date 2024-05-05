Small chance of rain with increasingly hot afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a small chance of rain with hot afternoons this coming week.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says Cinco de Mayo will be warm with highs in the upper 80s inland and low 80s at the beaches. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible as the sea breezes move inland Sunday afternoon.

However, Gibbs says many neighborhoods won’t receive rain on Sunday.

A few more showers and an isolated storm are possible Monday afternoon before rain chances diminish later in the week.

Hot temperatures are expected Wednesday through Friday with most neighborhoods rising into the lower to mid-90s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, a few afternoon showers. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, some inland fog late. LOW: 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/t-storm. High 89/Low 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 90/Low 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 92/Low 67 (Record: 96 – 1959)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 93/Low 68 (Record: 96 – 1962)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 94/Low 69 (Record: 94 – 2017)

SATURDAY: A few showers, partly sunny, cooler. High 85/Low 69

