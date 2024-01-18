Temperatures expected to rise slightly before next cold front comes through

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking warmer temperatures coming to our area after the overnight freeze.

This morning, the First Alert Meteorologists are tracking a hard freeze in Southeast Georgia and a light freeze in Northeast Florida. Some frost will likely form through and just after sunrise throughout the area.

Skies will be partly cloudy today as highs make it back into the lower 60s after morning temperatures in the 50s. The First Alert Weather Teams says it won’t be as cold tonight.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

A brief morning shower is possible tomorrow as a strong cold front approaches. Temperatures will begin to fall in the afternoon after the front passes by Jacksonville.

As a result, this weekend will be cold. Each morning will feature freezes inland and potentially at the beaches by Sunday. Highs will only be in the upper 40s.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here is a list of the current advisories in effect for our area:

Hard Freeze Warning: Ware, Pierce and Brantley counties (until 8 a.m.)

Freeze Warning: Inland Duval, Nassau, Union, Columbia, Camden and Glynn counties (until 8 a.m.)

Frost Advisory: Clay and Bradford counties (until 8 a.m.)

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: AM inland freeze. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Brief shower possible. LOW: 50

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a few morning showers. Falling temps. in the afternoon. High 66/Low 50

SATURDAY: AM inland freeze. Sunny and chilly. High 47/Low 30

SUNDAY: AM inland freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. High 49/Low 27

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 62/Low 38

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower possible. High 70/Low 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & mild. Brief shower possible. High 77/Low 56

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area