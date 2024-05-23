Temperatures heating up as we approach the holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking rising temperatures as the holiday weekend approaches.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says Thursday will be mainly dry with highs in the lower 90s inland and in the mid to upper 80s at the coast.

Temperatures will be in the lower 90s again on Friday and will rise to the mid-90s for the weekend.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon on Saturday.

Memorial Day will be hot with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and very warm. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW:70

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High 91/Low 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon shower. High 93/Low 71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. High 95/Low 71

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and hot. High 95/Low 71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. High 94/Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. High 90/Low 70

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area