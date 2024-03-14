Temperatures jumping back into the 80s as weekend approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says temperatures will be back in the 80s as we approach the weekend.

This morning, the First Alert Meteorologists are tracking chilly temperatures in the 50s before sunrise. Some areas well inland are in the 40s.

Later in the day, mostly sunny skies should take over with highs at just above 80 degrees.

It will be dry for the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship.

Today’s sunrise post “spring forward” will be at 7:37 a.m. Sunset is at 7:35 p.m.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Cool start. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog developing overnight. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: AM Fog. Partly sunny and warm. Isolated afternoon/evening shower/storm, inland and mainly north of I-10. High 84/Low 60

SATURDAY: AM Fog. Partly sunny and warm. Isolated shower. High 85/Low 62 (Record: 89 - 1945)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon/evening shower. High 86/Low 65 (Record: 88 - 2015)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers ending through the early afternoon. High 74/Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 65/Low 47

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 69/Low 42

