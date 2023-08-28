Tracking Idalia: Hurricane watches issued for several local Florida counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane watches have been issued for Columbia, Baker, Union and Bradford counties ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia making landfall.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is reporting that the storm is likely to hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

Here is the latest information on local impacts from the First Alert Weather Team:

Local counties are projected to get an average of 2 to 4 inches of rain. It is expected to affect areas west of Highway 301.

Winds are expected to average at around 40 to 60+ mph, with gusts reaching over 70 mph west of Highway 301. Hurricane winds of 74 + mph are possible closer to I-75 from Lake City to Waycross.

The beaches are expected to have winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts of up to 50+. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said that there will be high rip currents enhanced by distant Hurricane Franklin and an easterly swell.

Buresh said that based on the current forecast, the storm shouldn’t be particularly severe for local beaches from an erosion standpoint. Seas are expected to peak at an average of 5 to 10 feet Wednesday and 4 to 8 feet Thursday.

Buresh said that strong winds from the south will push water northward to downtown and cause potential flooding. The extent of the flooding, however, will depend on how close the center comes to Jacksonville. All areas along the river and its tributaries from Putnam to Clay counties are subject to flooding.

Tornadoes are expected late Tuesday through late Wednesday.

Buresh said Idalia’s biggest threat will be its winds along with a few tornadoes. There will be some storm surge along the coast, the St. Johns River and its tributaries. Power outages can be expected and could be widespread.

Hurricane Watches:

Idalia Hurricane Watches

