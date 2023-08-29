Tracking Idalia: Trash pickup information for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to Hurricane Idalia, trash pickups have been delayed or changed in several local counties.

Action News Jax has compiled a list of the confirmed changes.

Duval County

Jacksonville curbside garbage, recycling, bulk and yard waste collections will be suspended Wednesday, August 30.

Schedules will return to normal Thursday, August 31.

For those whose scheduled collection day is Wednesday, August 30, a make-up collection will take place Saturday, September 2.

For the Town of Baldwin, all garbage and recycle will be picked up on Friday.

City of Jacksonville Beach is postponing Wednesday’s yard waste collection until Saturday, September 2.

City of Jacksonville Beach has no anticipated changes to sanitation services.

City of Atlantic Beach has postponed garbage collection until Saturday, September 2.

What types of debris will be picked up by Solid Waste? All standard solid waste collection rules apply with a 5 cubic yard waste limit. Any changes or exceptions to these rules as result of the storm will be communicated via local media channels, social media, the City website (www.COJ.net) and the JaxReady mobile app.

St. Johns County

St. Johns County will suspend household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedules on Wednesday, Aug. 30, with normal service resuming Thursday, Aug. 31.

Residents originally scheduled for Wednesday collection will have service on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road Transfer Stations will also be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The City of St. Augustine garbage collection will remain on schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The City of St. Augustine will not collect yard debris on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The City of St. Augustine will not collect residential recycling on Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1.

Clay County

Trash pickup should remain as scheduled on Tuesday. Clay County government will continue to evaluate the conditions before making a decision for Wednesday pickups.

Nassau County

Nassau County trash collection will be suspended Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Convenience Recycling Center in Callahan will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Putnam County

The county landfills will be closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed on Wednesday.

County garbage pickup will be suspended on Wednesday. Citizens are encouraged to not put garbage cans and recycling out to reduce debris.

Camden County

Unincorporated Camden County Curbside Collection Services will not run on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The service will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week through Saturday.

If you reside inside city limits, please refer to your local government for any schedule changes.

The other counties in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia have not yet given a trash pickup timeline.

