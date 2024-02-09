Near record high temperature expected this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a partly sunny weekend, but it warns that pollen counts will remain high.

This morning, the First Alert Meteorologists said that temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s. It will rise to the lower to mid-70s in the afternoon, and skies will be partly sunny. The average high will be 68 degrees.

This weekend, the First Alert Weather Team says it will be warm and well above average. Saturday will see temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon. Sunday will feature near-record highs in the lower to mid-80s.

The record temperature for Feb 11 was 85 degrees in 2020.

Pollen counts will also continue to be high.

Showers and a few storms will roll in Monday afternoon and evening to cool things off a bit.

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and mild. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog developing. LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly sunny. High 78/Low 53

SUNDAY: AM Fog. Partly cloudy and warm. High 84/Low 55 (Record: 85 – 2020)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with PM scattered showers/storm. High 78/Low 59

TUESDAY: Clouds early, then clearing and breezy. High 70/Low 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66/Low 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 65/Low 43

