St. Johns County deputies, Walmart employee buy replacement bike for teen after theft

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to a delayed bicycle theft on Wednesday, where a young lady’s primary mode of transportation for the summer had been stolen.

Deputies James, Myers, and Sharp, along with Walmart employee Isaac, took the initiative to purchase a brand new replacement bicycle using their own money.

The effort to replace the bike was a collaborative initiative involving contributions from both the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office personnel and a Walmart employee.

SJSO PSAs also assisted in the special delivery of the new bicycle. Those involved demonstrated a great team effort in making the teenager’s day.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to a delayed bicycle theft

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]