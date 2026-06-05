St. Johns County

St. Johns County deputies, Walmart employee buy replacement bike for teen after theft

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to a delayed bicycle theft (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)
By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to a delayed bicycle theft on Wednesday, where a young lady’s primary mode of transportation for the summer had been stolen.

Deputies James, Myers, and Sharp, along with Walmart employee Isaac, took the initiative to purchase a brand new replacement bicycle using their own money.

The effort to replace the bike was a collaborative initiative involving contributions from both the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office personnel and a Walmart employee.

SJSO PSAs also assisted in the special delivery of the new bicycle. Those involved demonstrated a great team effort in making the teenager’s day.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to a delayed bicycle theft

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Malina Cureton

Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

Malina Cureton is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

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