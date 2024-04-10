Warm weather Wednesday before stormy Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says it will be warm Wednesday before storms move in on Thursday.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says that temperatures will rise from the 60s Wednesday morning into the mid-80s in the afternoon with dry weather and partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will push a broken line of storms and heavy rain through the area Thursday. The rain will begin across far inland communities like Waycross and Lake City before sunrise and will likely reach Jacksonville through the mid-morning. It will push offshore during the afternoon.

A few strong storms are possible with strong, gusty winds and an isolated tornado potential.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected on average with localized higher amounts. The area dries out Thursday evening and for the weekend.

Next week looks very warm with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild. LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy, showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms possible. High 82/Low 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78/Low 57

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 77/Low 53

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 82/Low 52

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86/Low 58

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 85/Low 60

