Warm weekend ahead with late-day rain on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says there is a warm weekend ahead with no weather impacts for THE PLAYERS.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to rise into the 80s again across the entire Action News Jax coverage area.

It will be a dry day aside from a very isolated shower in the afternoon.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tonight will be mild with lows only in the 60s, partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog on Sunday morning into Sunday night.

Cooler weather filters in on Monday with rain and clouds ending the morning.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 65

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

SUNDAY: Warm with late day showers/t-storm. HIGH: 86

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered morning showers, then becoming sunny and breezy. High 74/Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 65/Low 41

WEDNESDAY: Chilly start, mostly sunny. High 72/Low 39

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 77/Low 50

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. High 73/Low 59

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 16, 2024 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area