Man dies at work after getting stuck between lift system and semi-cab truck, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fatal industrial accident.

The accident happened after 11 a.m. Tuesday at Absolute Truck Repair LLC, located at 10 Stockton Street.

Police arrived and found a man with significant injuries lying next to a heavy duty vehicle lift system.

JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man who died was an employee of the business. Rudlaff said the man was working on a semi-cab truck being placed onto a power lift system.

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The semi cab truck shifted and trapped the man between the lift system and the cab.

The man was working by himself at the time of the incident and it is too early to tell if it was due to a mechanical failure, Rudlaff said.

Rudlaff said OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) is on scene investigating alongside JSO.

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