Well above average temperatures before a brief cool-down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking higher-than-normal temperatures before a cool-down later this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures Tuesday morning are starting in the 40s and 50s.

Mostly sunny skies are on the way, and highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. He said highs will reach the lower 80s again tomorrow afternoon as well.

A cold front will arrive early Thursday morning and bring a few sprinkles. As a result, it will turn cooler on Thursday with highs in the mid-60s.

A few showers will arrive by Friday and into the weekend.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 81 (Record: 86 – 1962)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 83/Low 54 (Record: 87 – 2023)

THURSDAY: Isolated early morning sprinkle, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. High 64/Low 55

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 72/Low 55

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with light showers. High 75/Low 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower. High 74/Low 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 77/Low 59

