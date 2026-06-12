Certified arborists are "unsung heroes" of urban forests and your trees' best friend because, as trained tree doctors, they plant and care for trees the right way. They're experts in arboriculture and tree care services, from proper pruning and trimming to root maintenance and pest and disease control.

Ensuring optimal tree health across forests and urban spaces has become even more crucial nowadays, as many factors threaten and kill them. The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) even says that in California alone, about 243 million trees died between 2010 and 2024.

What Is a Certified Arborist?

A certified arborist is a "tree doctor" specializing in services such as professional tree trimming and pruning. They've undergone extensive training and education and passed a comprehensive exam, making them experts in:

Tree biology

Soil management

Diagnosis and treatment of tree diseases

Structural risk assessment

What Are the Signs You Need to Hire a Certified Arborist?

Healthy trees aren't just beautiful; they also serve as natural air conditioners. They filter out pollution and cool the air, and looking at or being near them can also help lower stress. House Beautiful even cited studies saying that large, mature trees can add 3.5% to 15% more value to homes.

With all those benefits, it makes complete sense to treat your trees with care and attention, and being able to spot the signs that you need the help of a certified arborist is one way to do so.

Weak Branches

Have you noticed branches on your trees showing visible cracks or splinters? Do they seem to hang unnaturally? If so, know that these are all common indications of weak branches, and you should consider calling a certified arborist for professional tree pruning services.

Decaying Branches

Decay in trees is a sign of disease, often indicating that a tree is suffering from wood decomposition and internal structural weakness. From pests to fungi and bacteria, these are all possible culprits behind a tree having decaying branches.

Tree decay can manifest itself in many ways, including:

Soft sections on the tree (which can sometimes "ooze")

Cracks or holes in the tree bark

Bark that crumbles or peels away easily

Cavities or hollow spaces under the bark

Brackets, conks, or mushrooms on the tree trunk

Dead spots on the tree trunk or on multiple branches

If you notice one or more of the above, please don't delay calling your local tree health specialists.

Dead Branches

Dead branches are easy to spot, as they're dry, brown, and appear shriveled. They don't have any foliage, either, and you'll also often see cracks, peeling, and splintering upon closer inspection.

How Can Certified Arborists Be Urban Forests' Unsung Heroes and Your Trees' Best Friend?

An article published by the satellite intelligence platform EOS.com states that each of the thousands of plant species faces about a hundred types of diseases. Each disease also has different triggers, making them extremely challenging for typical consumers to identify, address, and treat.

Fortunately, certified arborists can come to the rescue of urban forests and green spaces (like your yard), as they have the knowledge, expertise, and hands-on experience in tree biology and their overall health and longevity.

With tree health services, professionals can assess and treat your trees for diseases, pests, and even nutrient deficiencies, as explained by https://artstreeservicesarasota.com/.

Specialists in Arboriculture

Arboriculture is the art, practice, and scientific application of caring for trees, woody plants, and shrubs. Its top priorities include maintaining optimal tree health, managing tree safety, and preserving their aesthetic value in residential, community, and urban spaces.

As specialists in arboriculture, certified arborists are urban forest heroes and your trees' best friend because they:

Plant the right trees in the right places (e.g., native, drought-resistant, and shade-giving species in concrete jungles)

Monitor tree root health to ensure they can soak up rain and mitigate urban flooding

Implement correct pruning and trimming practices (to keep trees beautiful and safe while helping them grow strong and healthy)

Authorities in Bug and Pest Control

University of Vermont researchers have found that harvesting is no longer the leading cause of tree loss in many states. In 18 Northeastern states, natural causes like insects and disease are now the primary culprits.

Similar things are happening in the east. In Florida, for instance, a tiny insect spreading the bacterial infection called "citrus greening" has caused the death of countless trees. Agriculture Dive even notes that this problem reduced the state's citrus production by 74%.

Certified arborists can help with bugs and pests, as they're authoritative figures in controlling these tree killers. They'll use their knowledge to identify what's bugging your trees and help correct it with the appropriate treatment, such as trunk injections or foliar sprays.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There a Difference Between Dead and Decaying Branches?

Yes. Dead branches are inactive and no longer growing, while decaying branches are actively breaking down.

If you're unsure, make a few small scratches on several areas of the branch you suspect to be dead. If there's no green section underneath, just a dry and brittle inner bark, your suspicions are correct.

Are Dead or Decaying Tree Branches Dangerous?

Yes. Dead branches will soon fall and drop, while decaying branches can break off without warning (and can spread the disease further).

In either case, call your local certified arborist as soon as possible. Dead or decaying branches, particularly big and heavy ones, warrant emergency tree services, as they pose safety risks. If they're big and heavy enough, they can damage property and injure humans and animals.

Certified arborists can help address the safety concern by using their knowledge, expertise, and correct tools to remove the problem (e.g., pruning shears, loppers, saws, and rigging). If the tree is "ill," they'll treat it as soon as possible to stop the disease and prevent it from spreading.

Certified Arborists Can Help Your Trees Survive and Thrive

Certified arborists are urban forests' heroes and your trees' best friends because, with their knowledge and expertise, they can ensure these majestic giants stay healthy, beautiful, and safe. With healthy trees, urban spaces can feel cooler, be more sustainable, and face lower flood risks.

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