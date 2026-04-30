Many people make common mistakes when disputing a charge on their credit card. These mistakes include delayed reporting, unclear communication, and a lack of evidence to support a chargeback. Learning how the credit card dispute process works can help you get your money back faster.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) received about 6.6 million consumer complaints in 2025, the American Bankers Association reports. This number is more than double that received in 2024 (approximately 3.2 million).

Credit or consumer reporting generated the most complaints, comprising 88% of the total. Money transfers, credit cards, debt collection, and checking or savings accounts accounted for a combined 11% of the remaining complaints.

Like many cardholders, you expect a quick refund when you dispute a charge. The dispute process can, however, take longer than expected. Banks don't just take your word for it. They make decisions based on sound evidence, adherence to timelines, and clear communication.

Get in the know with our guide and boost your chances of winning a credit card dispute.

What Is the Process of a Credit Card Dispute?

Federal government rules and regulations on card issuance support consumer protection. However, cardholders still need to follow the proper procedures.

Take these steps to increase the chances of success:

Review the Transaction

One of your key responsibilities as a credit cardholder is to read and understand every notification that you receive from your bank. If you notice charges you don't recognize, double-check them before filing a dispute.

For example, some merchants use billing names that may not match their store names. Also, review subscriptions, receipts, and pending transactions before moving forward.

Engage the Merchant

A recent survey conducted by Chargebacks911 found that about three in four cardholders (76%) trust their bank to resolve disputes. The same survey revealed that nearly half of these cardholders do not contact their merchant at all.

Interestingly, many banks prefer that cardholders contact their merchant first. This step shows that you tried to settle the issue directly. Sometimes, the merchant may issue a refund without even involving the bank.

Before informing your merchant about a disputed charge, make sure you're well prepared. Make sure you understand what is a chargeback and keep copies of supportive evidence, including:

Chat logs

Email correspondence

Shipping records

Purchase receipts

Cancellation confirmations

If the merchant can't resolve your issue, these documents may support your chargeback claim later.

Take the Issue to the Bank as a Last Resort

Contacting the merchant first doesn't guarantee a fast dispute process. Thankfully, your bank or credit card service provider serves as a secondary option. Most banks offer multiple options for filing a dispute.

These typically include:

Writing a letter

Visiting the bank in person

Making an online chargeback request

Using a mobile banking app

Contacting the bank via telephone

When disputing a credit card charge, be ready to support your case with strong evidence and clear explanations.

Card issuers may ask for the following information:

Merchant details

Charge amounts

Transaction dates

Copies of business correspondence

Proof of order cancellation or non-delivery

Await Investigation

Once you file a dispute, your card issuer will review the chargeback claim and contact the merchant for evidence. Some issuers issue temporary credits when the investigation is ongoing. Based on their findings, they'll determine whether the charge should stick or be reversed.

Keep track of updates during the investigation. You don't want to delay the final decision because you missed requests for additional information.

How Long Does a Credit Card Dispute Take to Resolve?

Not all credit card disputes are the same. The claim process can take several days, weeks, or even months, depending on the case.

Some factors that may influence the length of a dispute include:

The type and nature of transactions involved

How quickly the cardholder and the merchant respond

The volume and quality of evidence provided

The bank's investigation protocols

Generally speaking, disputes involving obvious fraud are typically resolved quickly. On the other hand, more complex cases may take longer to resolve because they require deeper investigation.

Keeps tabs on bank statements and account notifications for updates until the dispute is resolved.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Dispute a Charge If I Used a Debit Card?

Don't panic if you paid by debit card instead of a credit card. Several banks allow debit card disputes for suspicious charges. However, debit card protections may differ from credit card protections.

Reporting issues quickly is important because funds are usually taken directly from your bank account.

What if a Merchant Refuses To Respond?

A lack of merchant cooperation often tips the odds in the consumer's favor. That said, the card issuer may still review the available evidence before making a final decision.

Will Filing a Dispute Hurt My Credit Score?

Filing a dispute generally doesn't impact your credit scores. However, certain negative information associated with the disputed account may lower your scores. Keep your bank account in good standing while the investigation remains open.

Can My Bank Deny a Legitimate Dispute?

Just because your credit card dispute is legitimate doesn't mean it can't be dismissed. Banks take chargeback requests seriously. If you don't make your claim in good time or provide sound evidence, they may reject your claim.

In some cases, they allow consumers to reopen a case by submitting additional proof.

Are Subscription Charges Common Dispute Cases?

Yes, subscription chargebacks have become common due to the growing popularity of subscription services. When consumers get charged for subscriptions they've already opted out of, they may file chargebacks to recover their money.

Having proof of cancellation increases your chances of getting a refund.

When Should I Hire Professional Help for Credit Card Disputes?

Professional help may come in handy when disputes involve:

Repeated fraud

Large amounts of money

Complex transactions

Legal professionals or financial experts can:

Gather and review evidence

Explain your rights and responsibilities

Guide you through complicated situations

Understanding the Credit Card Dispute Process Matters

The credit card dispute process allows you to contest unauthorized charges, wrong transactions, and service problems. The best way to ensure a successful claim process is to act early (and appropriately).

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.