Google Playground is a browser-based platform for creating games from text prompts.

Google has launched Playground, an experimental platform from Google Labs that lets people build, play, and share browser games by typing a description. No coding experience is needed.

How It Works

Playground is open to users aged 18 and older in the US. Browsing and playing is free, while creating games runs on a weekly token system. Free accounts get a basic allowance, and Google One AI subscribers get higher limits.

Users can start from a blank canvas or a template, then refine the result with follow-up prompts, from jump physics and scoring rules to character models and environments. They can also upload their own artwork for the AI to turn into game assets. Games run in browsers on phones, tablets, and laptops.

Under the hood, Playground combines Google's Gemini, Nano Banana, and Lyria models in a custom engine harness.

Sharing and What People Can Build

A project can stay private, go to friends as a direct challenge link, or be published to the public Playground Explore gallery. Published games go through safety screening under Google's community guidelines, and users can report them.

Selected genres support multiplayer and in-game leaderboards. Players with a Play Games profile can claim a custom handle, follow creators and compete on those leaderboards, while the Explore gallery surfaces games using player ratings and play activity.

Games made in Playground can be 2D or 3D, single-player or multiplayer, in genres from racing to trivia. Browser gaming already covers a similar spread of ambition: the browser game site Poki lists titles ranging from the one-button idle game Spacebar Clicker, where players press the spacebar to earn points, to Level Devil, a trap-filled platformer with more than 200 levels.

Unity and Meta Join In

Google also plans to connect Playground to Unity Spark, a browser-based tool for describing, building, and publishing interactive experiences without learning the full Unity Editor. A closed beta of Spark is scheduled to start later in 2026, and a waitlist is open now. Unity's CEO, Matt Bromberg, has rejected the idea that a single prompt can produce a finished game.

Spark connects to the Unity Asset Store, which gives creators access to thousands of 2D and 3D assets made by artists and developers. Contributing artists are credited and compensated, and the Financial Times reports that Spark can generate some assets but that most imagery and effects will come from the human-made library. Another creator can join a project through a shared URL, and Unity plans both free and paid access levels.

Artificial intelligence has been in local headlines for other reasons recently, including a lawsuit over alleged AI pricing at McDonald's.

Google is not alone in courting game creators. Meta unveiled Horizon Create, a mobile app, and Horizon Studio, a browser-based environment, at its annual Connect conference. Games built with them can be published to Facebook, Instagram and Horizon. Unity shares fell as much as 6.9% and Roblox shares as much as 4.1% on the news. Roblox, for its part, added natural-language building tools in July.

Horizon Create lets users enter text prompts on a phone and get a notification when the game is ready, while Horizon Studio runs in the browser with no software installation or gaming-grade PC. Meta says games must be reviewed before release and receive an automatic age rating, and creators can earn through in-game monetization and the Meta Horizon Creator Fund.

Mixed Reactions

Not everyone is convinced that prompt-made games will hold attention. Writer Jean Leon of Android Headlines called AI-generated mini-games "boring after five minutes," while saying the Unity integration could lead to more unique indie games.

Coverage of Spark has also flagged open questions about training data, IP ownership, job impacts, and an oversupply of low-effort content.

For now, Playground is limited to US adults, and Unity's closed beta has not yet begun.

FAQs

Do You Own the Games You Make in Google Playground?

Google's terms say it won't claim ownership of the games you create, though it keeps the rights to its own tools and assets used inside them. You do grant Google the right to monetize your games, including with ads, and Google says it will ask your permission before running them. Whether a mostly AI-generated game qualifies for copyright protection at all remains an open legal question.

Can You Download a Game and Host It Somewhere Else?

Yes. The Your Games section has an export option that downloads a zip file with the game's HTML, JavaScript, CSS, and generated assets. From there, you can edit the code by hand or host the game on your own site. Check Google's terms before publishing it elsewhere, since some assets in the package belong to Google.

How Much Does It Cost to Create Games in Playground?

Playground has no separate price, since game creation is bundled into Google's AI plans. Paid tiers start with Google AI Plus at $4.99 a month and Google AI Pro at $19.99 a month, though Google hasn't published exact token counts for each.

Can You Recreate a Famous Game or Use Well-Known Characters?

No. Google's terms bar prompts that generate or include third-party intellectual property, such as copyrighted characters, without written permission. Published games also can't use cover art that closely resembles commercial titles or include gambling mechanics, even with simulated money. Genre homages are allowed, so a retro platformer or kart racer in your own style is fine.

How Do You Get Better Results From Your Prompts?

Small, specific edits work better than long, multi-part instructions. Ask for one change at a time, such as faster enemies or a new scoring rule, and play the game before moving on. Playground can't visually test its own output, so bugs usually appear only once you start playing. Starting from a template also gives the AI a working structure to build on.

Google Playground Opens Game Making to Everyone

Google Playground lowers the bar for making a game to little more than a browser and an idea. If you're eligible and curious, try a template and share what you build with friends. Expect the platform to grow as Google opens it to more countries and adds new features.

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