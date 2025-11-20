If you are the kind of person who gets stressed out easily, especially during travel days, you will want to learn some important Orlando airport navigation tricks, like downloading the MCO app and renting a car.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is the 7th busiest airport in the United States, processing 155,455 passengers on average every single day. If you are the kind of person who likes to be prepared when visiting the airport, so you don't miss your flight, you will want to learn how to navigate Orlando airport like a pro.

The Orlando airport guide below will help in this regard.

Is the Orlando International Airport Easy to Navigate?

Yes, it's fairly easy to navigate the Orlando International Airport, but if you are new to travelling or going through immigration and finding your baggage, you will definitely want to give yourself extra time and come with a heavy dose of patience.

After 9/11 and the increased need for vigilance during flights, there are many security procedures that you will have to follow as a passenger going through an airport. It's not as stringent when it comes to domestic flights. However, international flights can take a lot of time to navigate, which is why it's recommended that you go to the airport three to four hours before your flight when flying internationally.

Orlando Airport Tips for the Win

There are many ways to make your Orlando Airport visit easy and efficient. Here are some of them:

Download the MCO App

As soon as you know you are going to fly through the Orlando International Airport, download the MCO app. This is the official Orlando International Airport app and is a godsend when it comes to navigating the airport with ease.

It has all the information necessary on the terminals, the flights that go through them, the gate information, and all the restaurants and fast food places on hand.

You can get turn-by-turn directions to your gates or to a particular restaurant or duty-free shop. Even if you feel directionally challenged, you can use this app to ensure you never get lost in the Orlando airport.

Come to the Airport Early

As more and more people travel through Orlando airport, it's becoming busier than ever. You will want to get to the airport early, even when you are doing a domestic flight.

This way, you don't have to become anxious about missing your flight, because the security line is taking longer than normal, or the check-in process is abnormally long.

Give yourself extra time and breeze through the airport. Orlando Airport has lots to do, so even if you get there early, you can chill at the shops, have a delicious lunch or dinner, or walk around the duty-free shops.

With free Wi-Fi at hand, your children can be on their iPads or laptops without a worry in the world.

Figure Out Your Terminal and Gate

As with all international airports, MCO is massive as well. It takes time and effort to walk through the terminal and find your gate.

Of course, the MCO app will help you with the process, but if you are still feeling lost, having the time to ask security or information is necessary. You also don't want to drive your rental car from Hola Car Rentals Orlando Airport into the wrong terminal if picking up a friend or dropping someone off.

Follow the Rules and Laws When Packing

Every year, the TSA comes up with new rules on what you can and cannot take on the flight. Of course, you cannot bring any liquids over 100 ml in your carry-on luggage.

Besides that, there are many other rules on what kinds of substances are not allowed in your carry-on and check-in luggage. Also, ensure that you have the right visas and paperwork for the country you are visiting, if you are going abroad and follow their rules and laws as well.

Do Not Argue With the Security Officers or Flight Agents

There is no point in arguing with the person in charge. Do not harass or abuse the TSA officers or the flight agents, even if you are having a bad day.

This is a sure-fire way of ruining your trip and even getting yourself put into jail or charged with assault or another crime. Stay calm and collected, no matter what's going on around you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Difference Between Terminal A and Terminal B at MCO?

The MCO airport is 525 feet across, and Terminal A and Terminal B are on opposite sides of this building. You can walk across from one terminal to another on Level 3 of the airport.

Level 3 is the Departures Level, whereas Arrivals/Baggage Claim Level is at Level 2, and Ground Transportation Level is at Level 1.

There are many signs indicating all of these different levels and what's available on each level. You can use the elevators to take your baggage from one level to another if you have big bags and are using a cart.

What Airlines Fly Out of Terminal A and Terminal B at MCO?

There is a long list of airlines that fly out of each terminal, so it's important for you to check your boarding pass or flight ticket to check which terminal your flight is going out of.

Flights with their check-in counters in Terminal A are Air Transat, Avelo, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic. Note that even though their check-in counters are here, the flight may arrive at Terminal B.

Navigate Orlando Airport like a Pro

No matter if you are a seasoned traveller or if this is the first time you are visiting Orlando International Airport, you can use our Orlando airport travel advice to your advantage. Navigate Orlando airport with ease and show them your family and friends that you are on top of your travel game.

Also, we have other lifestyle articles on our website on a wide variety of topics, so please check out our blog and keep learning.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.