Some skin cancer risks that one should be aware of include sun exposure, tanning bed use, and genetic predisposition. Most skin cancers take time to develop, but melanoma can advance more quickly. This is why prevention, such as sun protection and skin checks, is so important.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Estimates show that one in five Americans will develop it in their lifetime (American Academy of Dermatology Association).

When caught early, skin cancer can often be treated successfully and even cured.

In this article, we'll explain the main types of skin cancer, the factors that increase your risk, and practical steps you can take to protect yourself.

What Is Skin Cancer?

Skin cancer occurs when abnormal skin cells rapidly multiply, often as a result of DNA damage from ultraviolet rays. Here are the main types:

Basal cell carcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Melanoma

Skin Cancer Risks Explained

Knowing the risks can help people make better decisions. Take note of the following:

Ultraviolet Radiation

Spending extended time outdoors without protection adds to cumulative UV damage. Tanning beds expose your skin to even stronger UV rays, greatly increasing your risk.

Lighter Skin Tones

Lighter skin tones have less melanin, the pigment that helps block UV radiation. This means their skin is more vulnerable to sun damage.

Family History

If skin cancer runs in your family, your chances of developing it may be higher. Certain inherited gene changes make it harder for the body to repair damaged DNA.

Weakened Immune System

People with reduced immunity, like transplant recipients or those on certain medications, are more vulnerable to skin cancer. Their bodies are less able to detect and repair abnormal cells, increasing their risk.

Age and Cumulative Damage

Most diagnoses occur after age 50 because sun damage builds slowly over time. However, melanoma increasingly affects younger adults, especially those who use tanning beds.

What Are Common Skin Cancer Symptoms?

Recognizing symptoms early can save lives. These include:

Non-Healing Sores

A spot that repeatedly bleeds, scabs, or remains open for 3 to 4 weeks or more should not be ignored. Basal cell carcinoma often appears as a sore that improves but never fully resolves.

New Growths

New pearly bumps, translucent nodules, or firm scaly patches can signal early basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma. These lesions most frequently develop on areas that have consistent sun exposure.

Persistent Itching or Tenderness

Itching, soreness, or sensitivity in a specific spot may indicate abnormal cellular activity beneath the surface. Ongoing discomfort without a clear cause deserves a medical check.

Can You Prevent Skin Cancer?

Good daily habits matter more than occasional protection. Consistency makes the difference:

Use Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen

Only use SPF 30 or higher and reapply every two hours when outdoors. Do not forget ears, neck, hands, and feet.

Wear Protective Clothing

Covering up is one of the best ways to reduce UV exposure. Use these tips:

Wear wide-rim hats instead of baseball caps.

Choose sunglasses marked "100% UV protection" to protect both the eyes and the delicate skin around them.

Wear fabrics with a tight weave or an UPF rating instead of lightweight, sheer materials.

Avoid Peak Sun Hours

UV radiation is strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Plan outdoor activities earlier or later when possible.

Skip Tanning Beds

Research shows that people who use tanning beds before age 35 face a much higher lifetime risk of melanoma and DNA damage across nearly the entire skin surface.

Schedule Annual Skin Exams

For most people, getting a skin check once a year is enough unless you are considered high-risk. Clinics like Dr. Johnny Gurgen Dermatology offer quick, non-invasive evaluations that may save your life.

What Does Skin Cancer Treatment Involve?

Treatment depends on the type, size, and stage of the cancer. Early detection usually means simpler procedures.

Surgical Removal

Many basal and squamous cell cancers can be removed with minor outpatient surgery. Mohs surgery is a technique that removes cancer precisely while preserving as much of the healthy tissue as possible.

Topical Treatments

Certain superficial basal cell carcinomas and precancerous lesions respond to prescription creams such as 5-fluorouracil or imiquimod. These medications work by destroying abnormal cells in the treated area over time.

Radiation Therapy

Radiation may be used for patients who cannot undergo surgery or for cancers in difficult locations. Focused high-energy beams are directed at the affected area to destroy cancer cells.

Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy

Advanced melanoma may require systemic treatment, including immune checkpoint inhibitors or drugs that target BRAF gene mutations. These therapies are reserved for metastatic disease or cancers with high recurrence risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Tests Will I Undergo if Skin Cancer Is Suspected?

Doctors may use dermoscopy (a magnified skin exam) and, if needed, a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis. Imaging tests are used only if there's concern about spread.

Can Skin Cancer Go Away on Its Own?

No. Even if a spot looks healed, the cancer cells are still active beneath the surface.

If left untreated, cancer can keep growing, invading deeper layers of the skin and even spreading to other parts of the body.

Is Skin Cancer Always Visible on the Surface of the Skin?

Most cases start with visible skin cancer symptoms like spots, sores, or growths. However, some can develop in hidden areas, such as the scalp, under the nails, or inside the mouth.

Can Skin Cancer Come Back After Treatment?

Even after successful treatment, new cancers can develop in the same area or elsewhere. Ongoing monitoring and sun protection remain important.

Can Skin Cancer Spread?

Yes. Basal cell carcinoma rarely spreads, but squamous cell carcinoma can move into nearby tissues and, in some cases, reach other parts of the body. Melanoma is known for spreading quickly to lymph nodes and other organs if left untreated.

Taking Control of Your Skin Cancer Risk

Skin cancer is preventable and treatable if we take it seriously. Limiting UV exposure, avoiding tanning beds, and doing regular skin exams are practical steps anyone can take. Understanding your risk factors can help ensure the best possible outcome.

