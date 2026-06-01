A guide to the bookstores owned by your favorite authors

NEW YORK — When Ann Patchett opened Parnassus Books in 2011, two major bookstores in Nashville had closed and physical bookstores in general seemed endangered as Amazon's share of the market kept growing. Amazon remains the dominant force, but physical, brick-and-mortar stores have rebounded — and stores owned by authors such as Patchett are now a niche unto themselves, found everywhere from Brooklyn to New Mexico.

Here's a virtual tour of author-owned bookstores across the U.S.

Judy Blume: Books & Books, Florida

Judy Blume and her husband, George Cooper, are longtime residents of Key West, Florida, and have become fixtures in the local culture. Cooper helped restore an old movie theater into a multiplex venue and Blume and Cooper helped found the nonprofit Books & Books — an outpost of the Miami-based sellers that opened in 2016 — located just off the town's main road. Blume may be known worldwide for such novels as "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," but on a given day you can find her ringing up a sale at the register, or helping a customer choose a book. Or you can see her greet the many fans who have traveled far to meet the author they say changed their lives.

Louise Erdrich: Birchbark Books & Native Arts, Minnesota

Founded by Louise Erdrich in 2001, Birchbark is based in Minneapolis and has a mission tied closely to the author's Ojibwe background (she's an enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians). Her store specializes in Indigenous literature and bills itself as a meeting point for "literate Indigenous people who have survived over half a millennium on this continent." Birchbark even served as a muse for Erdrich's 2021 novel, "The Sentence," narrated by a bookstore employee whose boss just happens to be a woman named Louise. "I guess I have some things in common with her," the author confided to GMToday.com.

Lauren Groff: The Lynx Books, Florida

Lauren Groff's store in Gainesville, Florida, isn't just a member of the author-owned circle but part of a wave of stores opened in recent years that have a larger social mission. Based in a state that ranks among the country's leading book banners, The Lynx is a general-interest bookstore that Groff and husband/co-owner Clay Kallman opened in 2024 and emphasizes books forbidden in schools and libraries. "One of the purposes is to create a lighthouse, sort of showing that the rest of the country and world that Florida is not an intolerant backwater," Groff, author of National Book Award finalist "Fates and Furies," told the Southern Literary Review in 2025. "It is full of good people who work very hard to allow for the freedom of expression, tolerance, and love of all people."

Jeff Kinney: An Unlikely Story, Ma

ssachusetts

Local stores are expected to be modest in scale, but the blockbuster sales for the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series expanded the ambitions of author-owner Jeff Kinney to superstore heights. He didn't simply reconfigure an existing building, but had a new one built from scratch, with all the trimmings. An Unlikely Story is a bookstore housed in a colonial-influenced, 3-story building in downtown Plainville, Massachusetts that also includes a cafe, event space and writing-drawing quarters for the author. Kinney, who opened his store in 2015, recently said he is planning to add a restaurant, beer garden and park to the downtown area.

George R.R. Martin: Beastly Books, New Mexico

Like the stores run by Groff and Erdrich, the Santa Fe, New Mexico-based Beastly Books is very much an extension of the worldview of its owner, "A Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin. It is a "cozy den" for speculative fiction, according to the store's homepage, and a haven for banned books, locally written works and rare first editions. Founded in 2019, Beastly Books is located close to another Martin outpost, the Jean Cocteau Cinema, and is named in part for Cocteau's classic film adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast."

Ann Patchett: Parnassus Books, Tennessee

Not every bookstore opening leads to a guest appearance with Stephen Colbert, but a year after the launch of Parnassus, Ann Patchett found herself on "The Colbert Report," whose host likened her venture to the Nora Ephron comedy "You've Got Mail," in which Meg Ryan plays an independent store owner driven out of business by a nearby chain. The Nashville-based Parnassus has since become one of the country's signature independent sellers, visited by "You've Got Mail" co-star Tom Hanks among others, and a platform for Patchett to champion fellow authors.

Emma Straub: Books Are Magic, New York

Like Patchett, Emma Straub became a bookstore owner in the aftermath of a local absence: BookCourt, where the author once worked, had closed. She and her husband, Michael Fusco-Straub, opened Books Are Magic in 2017 in Brooklyn. The store with the pink murals in front became a local hit and gained national recognition, cited as a personal favorite by Jenna Bush Hager of the "Today" show. Straub and her husband have since opened a second Books Are Magic location in the borough.

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