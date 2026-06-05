Jacksonville serial robber convicted by jury for firearms possession

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal jury has convicted a Jacksonville man on firearms charges after he pointed a short-barreled rifle at three young men in September 2024, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced.

John Flowers Grissom, 55, was found guilty of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered, short-barreled rifle without a serial number. He faces a minimum of 15 years and up to life in federal prison.

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According to evidence presented at trial, on Sept. 30, 2024, three young men were playing basketball in Jacksonville when one of them lost his keys. While retracing his steps, the young man encountered Grissom and asked whether he had seen them.

Later, as the group drove around the block, they spotted Grissom crouching outside his residence holding a short-barreled rifle equipped with a red laser sight, which he then pointed directly at them.

The young men called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and provided officers with detailed descriptions of Grissom, his residence and the firearm. When officers arrived, they observed a light on inside the home and saw the front door open and close briefly. Despite officers knocking and announcing their presence for more than two hours, Grissom did not respond. He eventually emerged and was arrested.

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During a search of the residence, officers recovered rifle ammunition from a toilet, an AR-15-style upper receiver under bed covers, and the lower receiver and stock concealed inside a hole in the box spring. A bolt carrier and ammunition magazine were found in the trash.

The rifle’s barrel measured approximately 8.5 inches, bringing it under the regulation of the National Firearms Act. A search of the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record confirmed the weapon was not registered to Grissom. The rifle had been privately manufactured and bore no serial number, as required by law.

When interviewed, Grissom said he was on heavy medication and acted out of fear due to recent robberies in his neighborhood.

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As an eleven-time convicted felon, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The jury additionally found that Grissom had three or more prior robbery convictions committed on separate occasions, qualifying him for an enhanced sentence under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

Grissom’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30, 2026.

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