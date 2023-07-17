2 Jacksonville cyclists take on 5,000-mile bike ride to help find cure for childhood cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday morning inside Wolfson Children’s Hospital, a number of doctors, nurses, and medical staff surrounded two local cyclists in prayer.

The cyclists will soon begin to embark on the journey of a lifetime hoping to raise money and find a cure for kids battling cancer across the globe.

“The good Lord lays it on my heart to do these things,” Jason Rogers said.

Rogers, alongside his friend and biking buddy Moi Monroe, celebrated with a sendoff by Wolfson Children’s Hospital for a 42-day long and 5,000-mile bike ride.

“Something I love to do is ride bikes and if I can help somebody out doing something I love to do, then it’s a real blessing for me,” Rogers said.

The trip of a lifetime starts tomorrow in Anchorage, Alaska. Together, Rogers and Monroe say they will bike at least 100 miles a day visiting children’s hospitals along the way. They’ll be looking to sit down and speak with medical staff about ways to raise funds for childhood cancer.

Personally, Monroe has not been impacted by childhood cancer but said he’s seen the pain in a parent’s eyes when a doctor says, “your kid has cancer.”

“Since 1975, childhood cancer has increased every year, but the good news is the cure rate has also improved,” Monroe said.

This trip was all made possible through Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Georgia-based nonprofit, Mattie’s Mission. The organization’s website said it assists families affected by childhood cancer.

Mattie was a 6-year-old girl who passed away years ago from cancer. She was also Rogers’ cousin. According to Monroe, all proceeds raised will be split, with 60% of funds going to Wolfson and 40% going to Mattie’s Mission.

Rogers and Monroe have a goal of raising $200,000 by the end of this trip. If you would like to donate, visit the following web link: Cross Country for a Cure | Facebook

