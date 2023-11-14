Coming Dec. 8: Action News Jax Family Focus Holiday Toy Drive for Wolfson Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join Action News Jax Family Focus for our Holiday Toy Drive benefitting Wolfson Children’s Hospital! This year, we’re partnering with 95.1 WAPE.

There are several ways to give this holiday season:

Day of the drive: Stop at the St. Johns Town Center roundabout (near Maggiano’s) on Friday, Dec. 8 , anytime from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. We will be collecting brand new, unwrapped toys, so stop by and spread some holiday cheer with members of our Action News Jax team and our Family Focus partners -- Publix, Wolfson Children’s Hospital, First Coast YMCA, First Florida Credit Union, and Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet!

Stop at the St. Johns Town Center roundabout (near Maggiano’s) on , anytime from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. We will be collecting brand new, unwrapped toys, so stop by and spread some holiday cheer with members of our Action News Jax team and our Family Focus partners -- Publix, Wolfson Children’s Hospital, First Coast YMCA, First Florida Credit Union, and Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet! Drop off unwrapped toys at Peterbrooke Chocolatier Locations: From now until Friday, Dec. 8 , visit any of the 17 participating Peterbrooke Chocolatier locations across Northeast Florida to contribute to the toy drive. Simply look for the designated boxes in the shops, ready to be filled with brand new, unwrapped toys.

From now until , visit any of the 17 participating Peterbrooke Chocolatier locations across Northeast Florida to contribute to the toy drive. Simply look for the designated boxes in the shops, ready to be filled with brand new, unwrapped toys. Direct donations at 95.1 WAPE Studios: If you’re in the neighborhood, swing by the WAPE Studios at 11700 Central Parkway, Unit 1, Jacksonville, FL 32224 . You can make a direct donation of a brand new, unwrapped toy from now until Friday, Dec. 8 , and be a part of the magic.

If you’re in the neighborhood, swing by the WAPE Studios at . You can make a direct donation of a brand new, unwrapped toy from now until , and be a part of the magic. You can also see and donate to the virtual list by clicking HERE!

Play is an integral part of the healing process for patients which you can help provide by donating toys to kids at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. A happy holiday for all is possible with your help!

